Why Are People Protesting Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat? Here's All You Need To Know

While Shah Rukh Khan prepares for the release of his upcoming film Jawan, it has been reported that protests were staged outside his Mumbai home on Saturday. A video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram revealed that a team of police officials were deployed outside Mannat, SRK’s house, to ensure safety. But why were people protesting outside Shah Rukh’s home? It is because of a recent ad about online gaming he was a part of.

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan turned the brand ambassador for an online rummy portal called A23. SRK also shot for a promo in which he said, “Chalo saath khelein." Following this, a protest took place outside SRK’s home which was led by Untouch Youth Foundation. According to India Today, the group said that they are protesting against online gaming apps, suggesting that these platforms are corrupting and misguiding youth.

The report also featured the official statement on the protest. They stated, “Famous actors and actresses work in these advertisements and they are working towards misguiding society. The protest will be held outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat bungalow on behalf of Untouch India Foundation."

Krishchandra Adal, the President of Untouch India Foundation, said, “The new generation is involved in playing Junglee rummy. If someone is playing Junglee rummy or gambling outside, the police arrest them, but big Bollywood stars promoting online games are misleading the young generation. The Bollywood stars also know it is wrong, but they are getting money so they are promoting them. We make these stars famous by watching their movies and spending our money on them. We demand these advertisements to stop. These apps are illegal, we can not find them on Google, but these apps are uploaded on private websites."

Following the protest, it is reported that police allegedly detained four to five people.