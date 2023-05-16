Shah Rukh Khan EXITS Don 3, Farhan Akhtar To Reboot Don Franchise With New Actor: Report

Shah Rukh Khan has decided to leave Don 3, a new report claims. Fans have been waiting for 12 years for Farhan Akhtar to announce SRK-led Don 3. However, a new report has now claimed that Shah Rukh is detaching himself from the franchise and Farhan is looking out for a new actor to reboot the series. The new update comes shortly after it was reported that Farhan is almost done writing the Don 3 script.

“Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have had multiple detailed discussions with Shah Rukh Khan on Don 3. Before the pandemic, a couple of ideas were also discussed, which took shape of a script through the pandemic. Meetings have happened recently too, but Shah Rukh is not too keen to get back as Don again at this point of time. He is willing to do commercial films that cater to universal section of audience, and Don certainly doesn’t fit the bracket of cinema that he is willing to do for the coming few years. He has conveyed his decision to the stakeholders at Excel," a source told Pinkvilla.

The report added that Farhan is coming up with an idea to bring three generations of Dons together — Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh and the new-gen star, to show ta generational shift. “But SRK felt the idea of spinning Don universe would be gimmicky and hence advised the team about his exit," the source claimed.

“The talks at the moment are on with a hero who has done two films with Excel in the last decade. He is keen to step into the shoes of Don, but has his reservations too, as the legacy of the franchise and the actors who portrayed Don before can’t be replicated by anyone. Don will be rebooted once one of the younger actors takes up the challenge," the source added.

Shah Rukh headlined Don and Don 2 in 2006 and 2011, respectively. While Shah Rukh played the titular role, Priyanka Chopra played the role of Roma. The film also starred Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta and Kunal Kapoor, among others.