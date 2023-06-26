Shah Rukh Khan Reacts After Chaiyya Chaiyya Performed at White House During PM Modi's Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the White House. He was welcomed with a special song performance by the musical group Penn Masala. They performed Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora’s iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya. A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about the same. He has now reacted to the same.

During an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, the fan asked, “Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi ji in US… What do you wanna (want to) say about this?" Shah Rukh then acknowledged the same and reacted, “Wish I was there to dance to it… but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!!"

Fans on seeing his response applauded him for his response. One of them wrote, “Clever response." Another one wrote, “Savage reply by Shah Rukh Khan." A tweet also read, “Greatest Twitter interaction of the day…"

Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated a significant milestone on June 25th as he completed an impressive 31 years in the film industry. The day marked the anniversary of his debut film, ‘Deewana,’ which was released on the same date in 1992. During the same Ask Me Anything Session, he also revealed about his ability to perform stunts at the age of 57 that truly caught the attention of his devoted fans.