Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As Irfan Pathan's Son Dances To Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Calls Him 'Chota Pathaan'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was clean-bowled by Irfan Pathan’s son’s cuteness! The cricketer reached out to Shah Rukh and shared a video on Twitter to show that his little boy is a big fan of Pathaan’s hit title track, Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Sharing the video, Irfan wrote, “Khansaab @iamsrk please add one more cutest fan in your list…"

The video took no time to go viral and soon enough, Shah Rukh also sent his love to Irfan and his son. Calling the little one ‘Chota Pathaan,’ SRK wrote, “Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla….chota Pathaan."

Fans too showered Irfan and his adorable son with love. “Adorable Irfan …So so sweet. God bless him," a Twitter user wrote. “Asli Pathaan to yahi hai," added another. “Kya baat hai , Chhote pathan," a third user wrote. “Sabke Ghar me yehi Haal hai Bhai….Meri Beti Yeh music Sunti hai Usk expression Change Hojata hai " a Twitter user added.

Pathaan fever gripped India in January, at the time of the film’s release. The Shah Rukh Khan headlined film, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, opened to housefull cinema houses, shattering several records. Almost two months since its release, Pathaan breached the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office worldwide.

On Wednesday, YRF released the film on OTT with additional deleted scenes. The scenes, deleted on the editing table, are scattered throughout the film. One of the scenes included Shah Rukh being tortured in Russia after he was captivated by the Russian military. Another deleted scene included Deepika Padukone’s Rubae being interrogated. There was also a clip was an extended scene of Dimple Kapadia talking about Pathaan’s exile.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role and Deepika Padukone and John Abraham played pivotal roles, Pathaan also starred Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Belawadi and also shows Salman Khan in a cameo role.

