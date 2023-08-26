Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Alia Bhatt Aka Gangubai Kathiawadi's Big Win At National Awards

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film, Jawan, is just a few days away from hitting the theatres. Amidst the excitement for updates on the film, the actor surprised fans by conducting an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X, formerly known as Twitter. During the session, a fan highlighted Alia Bhatt’s triumph at the 69th National Film Awards 2023 as she bagged the best actress award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi. “Sir your little one aka Alia Bhatt got her first National Award, feeling proud?" the user asked. Responding to this, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his happiness for Alia Bhatt’s success. The actor also “congratulated all the other winners."

“Yeah so happy for her (Alia Bhatt) and congratulations to all other winners too," Shah Rukh wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt shared the screen in Dear Zindagi, a film directed by Gauri Shinde, where Shah Rukh portrayed Dr. Jehangir Khan (Jug) and Alia played his patient Kaira. The movie received critical acclaim.

During the AMA session, one of the fans questioned Shah Rukh Khan about his new experiences from his upcoming film Jawan. “Are you still learning new experiences from your artistic works, Jawan, after more than thirty years have passed since you entered this field, or are you refining them, or have you become the source of inspiration? I believe in the third possibility," a fan asked.

To this, the actor replied, “I just keep trying to learn every day and work selflessly to entertain. An entertainer has to love his audience more than loving himself/herself. It’s been a long learning road so far."

Since most of his fans were curious about the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan asked them to take a minute and relax. “Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya? Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh lele," he expressed.