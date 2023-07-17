Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Being Given Incomplete Film Scripts: They'd Say 'S*la Script Maangta Hain Humse'

Back in the day, before Shah Rukh Khan became the Badsha of Bollywood, he rocked the stage and TV screens! In an old interview, he spilled the beans about how directors would come up to him with half-baked scripts and expect him to work magic without proper dialogues. But guess what happened when he turned into a superstar? Things changed! Suddenly, those very directors started bowing down to his script demands, realising it was all about his meticulous attention to details.

In the interview with Leheren Retro, he recalled, “Jab main film sign karta hu tab main bahut pareshaan karta hoon logo ko. Ab aap pareshani boliye ya detailing kahiye ke aap mere paas kahini le kar aye aur kaha yeh storyline hain toh aap kar dijiye. Main bolta hoon ki aap puri kahani likh ke layiye, with dialogues (When I sign in film, I disturb the makers a lot. You call it disturbing or detailing — it’s up to you. They sometimes say see, this is the story you do the film. But I see bring me the whole story, the script and the dialogues. I am a stage artist)."