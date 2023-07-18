Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Being Late After His Mother Passed Away, Says 'I Wanted To...' | Watch

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced online in which he can be seen talking about ‘never being on time’. In the viral clip, King Khan can be seen sharing how he was late even when his mother passed away because he was praying for her life in the hospital’s parking lot.

“As a matter of fact, one of the most personal things is that I think I even missed my mother’s death because I wanted to pray 800 times one prayer. I thought if I can do that 800 times, she will not die," Shah Rukh Khan shared in the video.

“So, I went to the parking lot of the hospital and I kept on praying. Nobody wanted to disturb me because I really believed that this prayer will make my mother not die," the superstar said.

“So, I think I missed her death by about 30 minutes because I think the doctor had told that ‘you know, you should get the family in right now’. So, I was late there also. I am never on time with anyone," SRK added. Watch it here:

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s mother passed away in Delhi in 1991.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in the Atlee directorial pan-Indian film Jawan. The film also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra among others. It will also have a special appearance from Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited film will release on September 7 this year.