Shah Rukh Khan Regrets Not Doing THIS In His Deewana Entry Scene: 'Should Have Worn...'

Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK sessions have become all the rage ever since Pathaan. Ahead of his next big film Jawan, the superstar of Bollywood is leaving no stone unturned to connect with his fans and answer some of their interesting questions. Maintaining that trajectory, as his debut film Deewana completed 31 years today, the actor saw the opportunity to surprise everyone with another session.

“Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK ??," his tweet read.

One of the netizens attached a clip from the song ‘Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyaar Karne Waala’ in Deewana in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen driving a bike in the middle of a busy road and dancing with the other co-actors. The fan asked,"Sir how do you feel when you watch this epic entry of yourself. It’s been 31 years and it still gives us chills 🔥 #AskSRK". Answering him, King Khan responded,

“Should have worn a helmet!!!"

One of the most popular actors not just in the country, but worldwide, Shah Rukh has given several hit films and films that achieved cult status, permanently cementing his place in the industry and in the audience’s hearts. However, there was a time when the superstar had criticized his performance in his Bollywood debut. He even went to the extent of calling his performance ‘awful’ and added that he overacted terribly in the film.

Talking to Filmfare, SRK had said, “I’m glad the film has done so well. But I don’t think I’ve contributed in any way to its success. My performance was awful-loud, vulgar and uncontrolled. I overacted terribly and I take full responsibility for it. But that’s what happens when you work without a graph. I didn’t even have the script with me. I was to start shooting for the film much later but then some of my other schedules got cancelled and I allotted my dates to this film. I am my worst critic and when I saw myself on the screen I was appalled. Isn’t it amazing that people have liked me in the film? Perhaps that’s because I am a fresh face. It’s not a performance I’d care to repeat or remember."