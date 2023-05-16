Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Gauri REFUSES to Design 'My Rooms,' Says 'She's Wife of Movie Star But...'

Interior designer and producer Gauri Khan recently added a new feather to her hat. She turned author with a coffee table book titled My Life In Design, in which she charts out her journey as a designer with exclusive pictures of her and her family – husband Shah Rukh Khan and children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Published by Penguin Random House, it was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Monday (May 15). Present at the launch was also Shah Rukh, who heaped praise on his wife and her creative instincts. In his signature wit, he said, “She’s designing houses, hotels and restaurants. Except for my rooms in my house, she’s designing everything else in the world. But I’m a forgiving person, magnanimous by heart (smiles)."

Crediting her for making their house a home and bringing up their children when he was busy making a name for himself in showbiz, he elaborated, “For about 23-24 years of our married life, we were just so busy settling down in Mumbai. This overwhelming response we got from the profession that I’m in - just to deal with it, lead a normal life and bring up the children - she never realised that there was an aspect of hers that needed to have some kind of life and give vent to."

He candidly also mentioned that married couples tend to take each other for granted but he’s full of pride for what Gauri has achieved. “We’ve been married to each other for over 30 years. Gauri and I have known each other since she was 14 and I was 18. Sometimes when you know each other for very many years, a sense of appreciation for each other’s work starts diminishing because you take each other for granted."

Shah Rukh added, “I’ve been doing what I do for a long time. Gauri has played her part in the best way possible. We’ve raised three beautiful children. She’s the wife of a movie star who became extremely popular because of the grace of god. But there was a passion and sense of creativity she always had."

The superstar, who delivered the blockbuster film Pathaan earlier this year, also revealed that his family is a bunch of creative souls. “There’s a mediocre sense of creativity in our whole family, even our little ten-year-old. We do dabble in paint and do a little bit of music… we aren’t outstanding. Gauri is also a part of that journey. She would do up a little bit of space, do a little drawing and painting," he said.

Walking down the memory lane, he recalled how Gauri began her career as a designer and decided to not take any help from him. “Gauri started in her mid-forties. I had told that if I needed to be helpful and that I’ve some friends and we can talk to them. But she started a 10 X 20 feet shop somewhere down in Lower Parel and she worked it out all on her own," he remarked.