Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Is Still Learning The Hook Step Of Pathaan; Motivates A Fan On His Bday

Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK sessions became iconic prior to the release of his biggest blockbuster of the year Pathaan. Now the actor is back once again with yet another interesting session of answering some prodding questions by fans. Soon after giving a shoutout to daughter Suhana Khan for the new Archies poster, Shah Rukh Khan engaged his fans on Twitter.

On Monday, a fan asked King Khan about the time he took to perfect his ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ hookstep. He asked, “Jhoome Jo pathaan hook step seekhne me kitna time laga? #AskSRK". To this, SRK replied, “Abhi bhi seekh raha hoon…"

With UPSC prelims results declared today, one of the fans shared with the actor that it was his birthday and he couldn’t crack the examination. His tweet read,

“Sir aaj mera Bday hai aur aaj hi main UPSC exam main fail ho gya #askSRK". Shah Rukh Khan, in turn, motivated him by writing, “So sorry to hear that. Don’t worry try again next year…maybe in my birthday this time?? All the best jokes apart u will be back don’t worry."

Another fan enquired, “One thing which u want ur children must have in them ? #AskSRK". Shah Rukh Khan wrote back, “My patience to deal with nonsense."

When a fan asked, “Do you sing or dance in shower? #AskSRK", Shah Rukh Khan wittingly replied, “No I am very boring…I just bathe in the shower? Do u ever shower in a night club or karaoke bar???".

One of the netizens shared a clip of his pet cat watching one of SRK’s movies. He wrote, “Hi sir,, I think my cat loves you". Shah Rukh Khan had the best reaction to it, “Give my love to the cat….now just need some dogs to also start liking my films and I will be set!!," he tweeted.