Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Prepared For Jawan By Watching Allu Arjun, Rajnikanth, Yash's Films

Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned to keep the excitement level intact of the fans especially after Jawan’s prevue was dropped this week. Thus, maintaining the tradition of #AskSRK, Shah Rukh Khan answered some of the fans questions on Thursday, including one where he was asked whether he watched a lot of movies to prepare for his character.

A Twitter user asked, “#AskSRK did you see a lot of movies revolving around your role in Jawan to better prepare for it? :3 @iamsrk." Replying to him, addressing actors and directors with utmost respect, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan."

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Jawan has taken the internet by storm with its prevue release on July 10. The Bollywood superstar’s never-before-seen avatar and undeniable swag have left fans craving for more. The prevue showcases Shah Rukh Khan in a multitude of intriguing avatars, each more captivating than the last.

Last week, it was reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. According to Times Now Digital King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. The entertainment portal also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s jailer character in Jawan will be named Azad.

Jawan was previously slated to release in June. However, the makers decided to push the release to September. Explaining the reason behind the shift in release date, Shah Rukh said on Twitter, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now."