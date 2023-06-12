Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Playing This Desi Game A Lot as A Child, Says 'I Used To Love It'

Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following and it is very much evident. There is no doubt that the actor loves his fans a lot and always tries to be in touch with them. He often holds an Ask Me Anything session on his Twitter handle and answers their questions. Today, the Pathaan actor revealed his childhood favourite game and said he used to love it.

During the session, one of the fans asked, “Sir Kya aapne bachpan me kavi Kancha yaani Marble kheli hai?" On this Shah Rukh Khan replies, “Bahut khela hai…use to love it and Lattoo also. Gulli Danda was my favourite." In the same session, someone even asked him about his feeling for The Archies in which Suhana Khan will be making her debut. He said, “Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film…."

Take a look at the tweets here: