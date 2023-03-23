After managing to set the cash registers ringing this year, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has already charmed viewers since it made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video India. The cause- Shah Rukh Khan himself. The Badshah of Bollywood was part of a promotional video for Pathaan. And what can we say? The video was filled with Shah Rukh Khan’s typical witty one-liners, from whom he would cast instead of co-star Deepika Padukone for the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan to what 'Pathaan' fears the most.

Shah Rukh Khan answered some queries of his fans, similar to what he did for his film promotions. The actor confessed that his character in the action drama was not fearless. Answering a user’s query about “What is Pathaan most scared of?", SRK said that in the context of the movie, it was his inability to serve his country to the best of his abilities, and even beyond, that scared his character the most.

Shah Rukh Khan also joked about something he did for the actioner which “he had never done before". King Khan joked that he had to “shampoo his hair on alternate days” to maintain his look, which was a first for him.

The Chennai Express star also joined in on the artificial intelligence trend. Showing off some AI-generated pictures of his character in the film, Shah Rukh said that the photos were “way more good looking” than him, adding that he would he-create the look for Pathaan 2. Did Shah Rukh Khan confirm that Pathaan’s sequel was already in the works? Well, only time will tell.

Interestingly, King Khan also commented on an elderly woman who had gone viral for her amazing dance moves on the movie’s title track, saying that he would have cast her instead of Deepika if he had seen her dance earlier. “It's really heartening and very very beautiful. Thank you so much Meena ji for doing this. If I had seen you dance before, maybe we would have asked Deepika not to do it and you to do it. I am sure she also would not have minded," Shah Rukh Khan said.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, Pathaan released on 25 January in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Starring SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles, Pathaan is the fourth part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe. Ek Tha Tiger star Salman also reprised his role as Avinash Singh Rathod aka Tiger in the movie. Pathaan became the highest grossing Hindi movie in history, earning over Rs 1,048 crore globally, according to Yash Raj Films.

Pathaan is still running in theatres. The action thriller started streaming on Amazon Prime Video India from March 22.

