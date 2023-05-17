Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He DROPPED Hollywood Plans in Viral Video, Kapil Sharma Says 'Point Hai'

There is no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. He has delivered many hits at the box office including the recently released Pathaan. But he is yet to make his debut in Hollywood. Well, in a viral video that has surfaced on the internet today, the actor shared the reason behind not being interested in working in Hollywood.

The video is from one of his appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show. He and Alia Bhatt graced the show while promoting Dear Zindagi. Both were seen in the lead role. In the video, Kapil Sharma is seen asking ‘Bhai kabhi aapke dil mein nai aaya ki main jaake Hollywood ki film karu kabhi?’ Shah Rukh Khan answered, “Shuru mein aata tha. About 10-15 saal phele aata tha ab nai aata. Abhi kya ho gaya hai ki humari sari heroines wahan jaa chuki hai. Aur jo wahan ki heroines hai Salman unko yahan laake kaam kar raha hai. Toh abhi bekar mein 18 ghante flight leke unhi ladkiyon ke sath kaam karu jinke sath main yahan kar raha hu." The answer left audiences in splits.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

To note, over the years, several Bollywood actors, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and the late actor Irrfan Khan, have successfully made their mark in Hollywood.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has many interesting projects lined up. He was last seen in Pathaan co starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham. He will be next seen in Jawan which will also mark Nayanthara’s debut in Bollywood. It also has Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupati. Apart from this, the Badshaah will be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Recently, their shooting video from Kashmir has gone viral on social media.