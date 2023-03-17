Home » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Reviews Rani Mukherji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Calls It a 'Must Watch'

Shah Rukh Khan Reviews Rani Mukherji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Calls It a 'Must Watch'

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on true events and revolves around a mother who struggles when her children were taken away from her.

Shah Rukh Khan gives a shoutout to Rani Mukherji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.
Rani Mukherji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is finally in theatres today i.e on March 17. On Thursday night, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to review the film. The Pathaan actor called it a ‘must watch’ as he also heaped praises on Rani for shining bright in the film.

“What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch," SRK wrote.

Earlier this week, a special screening of the film was also held in Mumbai which was attended by several Bollywood stars. After watching Rani’s performance on-screen, Kiara Advani reviewed the film and penned down a heartwarming note.

“A heart-wrenching story. Rani Mukherjee, you’re just the best (with red heart emoji). To the entire team, incredible performances and such a powerful story. It breaks my heart to know that there are families who go through this but the power of a mother is unmatched. Congratulations to the entire team for telling this story," she had written on her Instagram stories.

At a pre-release event of the film, Rani revealed how her husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, reacted after watching the film and had said, “He was very shocked after seeing the film. He was very deeply moved and I don’t think I have seen him so moved by any film. The last time I saw him like that was when Yash (Chopra; filmmaker) uncle passed away. He’s a parent today and so, obviously, he was hit by the story."

