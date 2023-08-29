Shah Rukh Khan Romances Nayanthara In New Jawan Song; Director Ravi Trolled For Kissing Mannara Chopra

South Indian director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faced backlash after he was seen kissing actress Mannara Chopra who is Priyanka Chopra’s cousin during a promotional event on Tuesday. Ravi and Mannara had stepped out to promote their upcoming film, Thiragabadara Saami. In a video surfaced online, the actress was seen posing for the cameras when Ravi came along and joined her. He then put his arms around her shoulder and then suddenly kissed Mannara.

While everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, the makers have now released Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song, leaving everyone even more excited for the Atlee directorial. In the song’s video, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara can be seen setting the stage on fire with their energetic dance moves and sizzling chemistry. The actress looks beautiful in a yellow, off-shoulder gown, while Shah Rukh looks handsome as ever in a printed shirt paired with black trousers and sunglasses.

Malaika Arora has been grabbing a lot of attention following her break-up rumors with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Although the couple shut the rumors after they were spotted on dates in Mumbai, the actor remained missing from Malaika’s Onam celebrations. Malaika hosted a lunch at her mother’s house for her family and close friends. However, fans were curious why Arjun was missing from the feast if the two had patched up.

Anil Sharma’s directorial Gadar 2 has been ruling hearts and headlines ever since its release. The film brings back Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel with their iconic roles, Tara Singh and Sakeena. Amid the film’s success, director Anil Sharma has now opened up about Ameesha’s attitude issues. In a recent interview, Sharma took a dig at Patel and argued that since she comes from a wealthy family, she carries an attitude with herself. However, the director also clarified that Ameesha is a kind-hearted person.

