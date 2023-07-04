Shah Rukh Khan Rushed To Hospital After Accident On Set In Los Angeles, Undergoes Surgery

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met with an accident in the US and hurt his nose. He has now undergone a minor surgery for it. E-Times reported that the Pathaan actor was shooting for one of his upcoming projects when he met with a minor accident on the sets in Los Angeles. However, King Khan is now back in India and is recovering.

“SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, it should also be noted that neither the actor nor his team has issued any statement regarding the accident as of now.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback on the big screen with Pathaan. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. The film received an overwhelming response from all and earned over Rs 1000 crores at the box office.

Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan. The film is already generating immense buzz among cinephiles and has become the talk of the town. Jawan is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar. The film is set to deliver an enthralling narrative, filled with emotions, action, and gripping storytelling. It will hit theatres on September 7 this year.