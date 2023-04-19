Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Pathaan X Tiger Theme Song Makes Fans Scream 'Goosebumps'; Watch

It is no secret that two of the biggest Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will soon be sharing the screen for Tiger Vs Pathaan. A part of YRF’s Spy Universe, the film is undoubtedly one of the most awaited ones. While fans are dying to get even the smallest update regarding the film, the makers have not raised the excitement levels with Pathaan X Tiger theme song.

On Wednesday, YRF unveiled the Pathaan x Tiger theme song from Pathaan and left everyone super excited. Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, the song featured Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. It compiles their action sequences from SRK’s recently release Pathaan, in which Salman made a special appearance. Watch the song here:

Soon after the song was released, fans reacted to it and rushed to the comment section to shower love on their favourite actors. While several users wrote ‘goosebumps’, others argued that Tiger Vs Pathaan will surely be a blockbuster. “Hats off to Siddharth Anand the presentation of SRK and Salman in this scene was too good….Handling two giants isn’t a easy a thing, but he nailed it," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “THIS IS NOT ENOUGH! We need all the OSTs from the movie. Sanchit & Ankit sir have made peak fiction, please give us the whole OST album". “One of the greatest scene in Bollywood with legendary musical composition, cannot wait to see SRK & Salman together again," a third comment read.

Talking about Tiger Vs Pathaan, there are also rumours doing the rounds suggesting that Jason Momoa of the Aquaman and Game of Thrones fame has been roped in for the film. However, recently, a source close to YRF told Bollywood Hungama that Aditya Chopra is choosing to remain tight-lipped about it because he is enjoying the rumours. “I think Adi (Aditya Chopra) is enjoying all the speculation. Please note, there has been no official announcement on Tiger Vs Pathaan or War 2. But the speculation has been gathering momentum. They are being neither confirmed nor denied from any source at Yash Raj Films. The curiosity is on the healthy side. If and when it crosses limits, there will be a denial," the source said.

