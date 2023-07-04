Trends :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Says He Hides Sadness Behind 'Flamboyance': 'To Avoid Depression, I Act' | Throwback

Shah Rukh Khan Says He Hides Sadness Behind 'Flamboyance': 'To Avoid Depression, I Act' | Throwback

Shah Rukh Khan says a part of him keeps on working round-the-clock to avoid depression.
Shah Rukh Khan says a part of him keeps on working round-the-clock to avoid depression.

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 22:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan recounted how his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan was in a state of shock and didn't cry or say anything for two years post their father's death.

In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about the impact his parents’ deaths had on his and his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan’s lives. He shared how their father’s loss affected Shehnaz and how their mother’s subsequent death compounded their grief. A video shared by a fan club features Shah Rukh Khan discussing the impact of their father’s death on his sister, Lalarukh.

Shah Rukh recounts how she was in a state of shock and didn’t cry or say anything for two years. He mentions that she fell and hit her head on the ground. “For two years after that, she didn’t cry, she didn’t speak, she just kept looking into space. It just changed her world."

Despite Lalarukh’s improved condition at present, there was a time when she was fighting for her life while Shah Rukh Khan was filming Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Shah Rukh revealed that she had some health deficiencies and was hospitalised during the making of the movie and the doctors expressed doubts about her survival. “I took her to Switzerland, got her treated there while I was shooting Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam. But she hasn’t ever recovered from the loss of her father, the suddenness of him passing away. And then, it got compounded because my mother also expired 10 years later," he said.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh described Lalarukh as ‘highly qualified’ and ‘very intelligent’ but said that ‘she could not face the reality of losing her parents’. He, on the other hand, has found solace in developing a defense mechanism to cope with the loss.

“I somehow developed this sense of detachment and false bravado, which I show in public, a sense of humour and a lot of things which people think is very flamboyant and very Bollywood-like to cover up the sadness affecting my life and me becoming like my sister," he said.

Describing his sister as a person far superior to himself, Shah Rukh Khan said that his children hold a greater affection for her than they do for him and his wife, Gauri Khan. “I am very glad that she is a part of our lives like this. But I don’t have the guts to be so simple, hurt and disturbed. So, a part of me keeps on working round-the-clock, keeps on being happy despite the things which are said about me or make a joke about things that I do but still keep doing them because if I do not, I think I would be in the same state of potassium deficiency and depression. So, to avoid depression, I act," he said.

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Shreyanka MazumdarShreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With...Read More

first published: July 04, 2023, 16:46 IST
last updated: July 04, 2023, 22:09 IST
Read More
Install
App