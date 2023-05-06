Shah Rukh Khan Says He Learnt A Lot From Vijay Sethupathi; Reveals He'll Lip Sync In Tamil In Jawan Song

One of the biggest pan-Indian films of the year, Jawan, is set to hit theatres soon. This highly anticipated movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and an impressive, star-studded cast, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. And Shah Rukh Khan has finally broken the silence over it. Rumours were rife that the film, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, would release on June 2 but looks like that’s not it. Taking to social media, the Badshah of Bollywood revealed that one of his most-awaited films, have, indeed, been postponed.

During an AMA session, on being asked why the film is being delayed, Shah Rukh Khan, who’s still basking in the success of Pathaan, wrote, “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences." Reacting to the delay, he added, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now."

Advertisement

On being asked how it has been working with Vijay Sethupathi, Shah Rukh Khan wrote that he learnt a lot from the south superstar. “He is such a humble person and a brilliant actor. Learnt a lot from Vijay," he shared. Even for Nayanthara, the Badshah of Bollywood had good things to say. “She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure," he wrote when asked about her during the AMA session on Twitter.

On being asked if Atlee made him learn Tamil, he wrote, “Atlee and Anirudh made me do a few song lines (lip synch ) in Tamil….hope I got them right."

Jawan’s budget has been a talking point for a while now. Addressing the same, Shah Rukh wrote, “You should put your money where your mouth is…one has to believe that Dream merchants should create cinema that feels like an event worth the audience’s time and money!"

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here