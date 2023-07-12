Shah Rukh Khan Says He's Booking First Jawan Ticket for Salman Khan: 'Pehle Issi Liye Aapko Dikhaya'

Shah Rukh Khan sent his love to Salman Khan after the latter gave a shoutout to Jawan prevue. On Tuesday evening, Salman took to Twitter and declared that he will be catching a show on the first day of Jawan. Replying to his tweet, SRK said, “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you."

The Jawan prevue dropped on Monday and has been the talk of the town ever since. While fans showered the prevue with love, Salman took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise it. “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t the only one who reacted to the prevue. Jawan director Atlee also retweeted Salman’s post and thanked him for his love and support.

The prevue revealed that Shah Rukh’s character was born in the jail and grows up to be an officer. He is seen fighting goons and brining justice. However, a twist arrives when we see an older Shah Rukh, setting up a team of women and taking a metro train hostage. It is then that fans began speculating that Shah Rukh plays a double role in the film, essaying a father and his identical son.