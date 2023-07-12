Trends :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Shah Rukh Khan Says He's Booking First Jawan Ticket for Salman Khan: 'Pehle Issi Liye Aapko Dikhaya'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Salman Khan's shoutout to Jawan.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 15:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan sends Salman Khan his love after the Tiger star gave Jawan prevue a massive shoutout.

Shah Rukh Khan sent his love to Salman Khan after the latter gave a shoutout to Jawan prevue. On Tuesday evening, Salman took to Twitter and declared that he will be catching a show on the first day of Jawan. Replying to his tweet, SRK said, “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you."

The Jawan prevue dropped on Monday and has been the talk of the town ever since. While fans showered the prevue with love, Salman took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise it. “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk," he tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t the only one who reacted to the prevue. Jawan director Atlee also retweeted Salman’s post and thanked him for his love and support.

The prevue revealed that Shah Rukh’s character was born in the jail and grows up to be an officer. He is seen fighting goons and brining justice. However, a twist arrives when we see an older Shah Rukh, setting up a team of women and taking a metro train hostage. It is then that fans began speculating that Shah Rukh plays a double role in the film, essaying a father and his identical son.

The September release sees the superstar headline the project while ace Tamil director Atlee helms the project. Besides SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone is also seen in the prevue making a special special appearance in the movie.

Jawan is slated to release on September 7.

Dishya Sharma

first published: July 12, 2023, 14:52 IST
last updated: July 12, 2023, 15:53 IST
