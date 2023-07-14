Shah Rukh Khan Says His Success Is Not An Inheritance For His Kids In Viral Video; Watch

An old interview of superstar Shah Rukh Khan resurfaced on Reddit on Monday morning amid buzz for his upcoming pan-India film, Atlee’s Jawan. Fans have since taken to the comments section to appreciate the actor for his humility and presence of mind. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen talking about his stardom and success.

He said, “If I start thinking about ki mere saath yeh hua to kya hoga? Agle din main subah utha aur star nahi raha toh kya hoga? Then I will be losing out on what I’m getting right now. Toh abhi main sochta nahi hoon. (If I think about what will happen if tomorrow morning I’m no longer a star, then I will miss out on what I’m getting right now. So, I don’t think about it.)"

“Lekin kyuki main -main dikhta nahi hoon par bohot smart hoon- mujhe zaroor ilm hai ki kahi na kahi yeh chala jayega. Lekin mujhe yeh ilm kabhi nahi tha ki mujhe yeh milega. Toh jaise mila hai, vaise chala bhi jayega (I may not look like it, but I am very smart. I know that this will eventually fade. But I also never thought that I will get this. So, just like how I got it, it will also go)," the actor added.

Shah Rukh then said, “Aur ummeed hai -aur main yeh bohot dil se keh raha hoon- ki main isko utradikhar nahi samjhoonga apne bacchon ko pass karne ke liye (I’m saying this will all my heart, I hope that I don’t think of it as inheritance to pass down to my children)." “Yeh acting mere saath hi shuru hui aur mere saath hi khatam ho toh koi baat nahi (This acting journey started with me and if its ends with me, it’s alright)" he said.

The actor was then interrupted by a banging sound and wittingly said, “Aise koi ghanta baja dega aur bolega ki bhaiya tumhara waqt khatam ho gaya hai (Just like this, someone will ring the bell and say that your time is up)." He said, “I’ll just take a bow and say, ‘You know what? Thank you for listening to me. And thank you for loving me so much. I’m sad that you don’t love me anymore, but sometime the gong has to go ‘tong’ and that’s how it’ll be.'"