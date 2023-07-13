Shah Rukh Khan Says Jawan Director Is 'Too Cool' And We Can't Agree More

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue recently created a massive buzz on social media, thereby leaving fans gaga over it. Now, just days after dropping the teaser the actor hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter to interact with fans on a personal level. It was responding to one of the questions, that the Baadshah of Bollywood lauded the efforts of filmmaker Atlee while creating his upcoming project. “Sir, how was your experience working with Atlee Anna," asked the fan. Shah Rukh Khan did not hold back from praising the director adding he is extremely “hard working".

He tweeted, “Atlee is just too too cool. Hard-working and with a one-point agenda to make me look good in the film. He is superb. I wish him and Priya and Meer the best in life." Take a look at it his reaction below:

One of the enthusiastic fans enquired the actor about his favourite moment from the Jawan Prevue. While doing so the fan also added that they loved his ending dance sequence to Beqarar Karke Hamein Yun Na Jaaiye. Shah Rukh Khan while responding to the question made an interesting revelation about its connection with Atlee. He explained, “The song is Atlee’s idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think."

Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan also didn’t shy away from appreciating actor Vijay Sethupathi and South diva Nayanthara. When asked about his experience of working with the South Indian celebs, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in an awesome way. So much to learn from both actually."