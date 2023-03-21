Home » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan 'Scolds' Bhuvan Bam, Teaches Him How To Announce Pathaan on OTT King Style

Shah Rukh Khan 'Scolds' Bhuvan Bam, Teaches Him How To Announce Pathaan on OTT King Style

Shah Rukh Khan finds the most hilarious way to announce Pathaan's OTT release.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 13:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan announces Pathaan's OTT release.
Shah Rukh Khan announces Pathaan's OTT release.

It is official, Pathaan is heading to the OTT platform this week. The blockbuster film, which marked Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated comeback on the big screen after four years, is heading to Prime Video this week and will be available for streaming starting March 22. However, before the massive digital release, the streaming platform released a hilarious teaser showing Shah Rukh and Bhuvan Bam cooking up ideas to make the big announcement.

Bhuvan pretended to be the writer-director for the project in the special video, trying to come up with catchy phrases but Shah Rukh is not impressed. He even jokingly scolds Bhuvan and decides to take things into his own hands and decides to curate his own announcement. His short and hilarious announcement leaves Bhuvan speechless.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

RELATED NEWS

Pathaan brought back the audiences in the theatres this year and ended up becoming the biggest hit since the Covid-19 pandemic set into India. According to YRF’s Instagram post, the film has amassed over RSs. 1048.30 crores. The gross collections in India is Rs. 656.20 crores and overseas Rs. 392.10 crores.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Belawadi and also shows Salman Khan in a cameo role. The plot revolves around a RAW agent who must overcome his past trauma in order to stop a terrorist who threatens India’s security. In his quest, he must enlist the assistance of an ex-ISI agent. Pathaan is an exiled RAW field operative tasked with bringing down a private terrorist organisation plotting a nuclear attack on India.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh is set to reprise his role as Pathaan in Tiger 3, headlined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is to see if Deepika Padukone will also make a cameo appearance in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: March 21, 2023, 13:45 IST
last updated: March 21, 2023, 13:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week