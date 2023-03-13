It’s a big moment for Indian cinema, as RRR and The Elephant Whisperers created history at the 95th Academy Awards. While RRR’s song Naatu Naatu lifted the trophy in the Best Original Song category, The Elephant Whisperers bagged the prestigious award in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Shah Rukh Khan has now reacted to the big win of the films.

Calling the win ‘truly inspirational’, Shah Rukh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, Big hug to @guneetm & @EarthSpectrum for Elephant Whisperers. And @mmkeeravaani #ChandraBose ji @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 thank u for showing us all, the way to do it. Both Oscars truly inspirational!!

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated music director M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose after their song Naatu! Naatu! and the team of documentary film The Elephant Whisperers for the historic win.

He wrote, “Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour." And added, “Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature."

This is the first time two Indian productions have won the Oscar awards. The 95th Academy awards function was held earlier in the day in Los Angeles. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also attended the event as one of the presenters.

Ram Charan too on his social media handle, “Congratulations to everyone on the ‘RRR’ team including our director S.S. Rajamouli, the composer and lyricist of ‘Naatu Naatu’, M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose the vocalists who sang it, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, our choreographer Prem Rakshith, and the cast who brought this song to life, and to the world."

