SRK Shares New Parliament Video, Adds 'Swades' Touch With His Voice-Over; PM Modi Reacts

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a video of the new Parliament building and was all praise for it. The new building is being inaugurated today, May 28. Ahead of the inauguration, SRK shared a video on Twitter comprising of visuals of the new building and was heard poetically describing the Parliament. While he spoke about the new building, the video added a Swades touch to it with the title track of the film playing in the background.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride."

Reacting to the now-viral post, PM Modi tweeted, “Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride."

Besides Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar also expressed his thoughts on the new Parliament building. “Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story," he tweeted. To which the Prime Minister reacted, “You have conveyed your thoughts very well. Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation’s rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future."

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth also tweeted about the new Parliament building. “The traditional symbol of Tamil power - the scepter - will shine in India’s new parliament building. My sincere thanks to the honorable PM Narendra Modi who made Tamilians proud," read a rough translation of Rajnikanth’s tweet from Tamil.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new building on Sunday and the historical sceptre ‘Sengol’ will be installed near the chair of the Lok Sabha Speaker.