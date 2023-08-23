Shah Rukh Khan Sings 'Chaand Taare' After Moon Landing, Says 'Aaj India aur ISRO Chhaa Gaya'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan congratulated ISRO and India as Chandrayaan-3 was successful in its Moon mission. India became the first ever country to have landed on the south pole of the Moon. SRK took to X, previously known as Twitter, to pen the lyrics of his iconic song Chaand Taare from his film Yes Boss, along with his special note for the team who worked on Chandrayaan 3. The Swades star congratulated the scientists and engineers on the project.

“Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3," Shah Rukh Khan posted.