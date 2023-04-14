Alia, Deepika Laud SS Rajamouli & Shah Rukh Khan In TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2023 List

The release of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 has brought joy to India, as two of its prominent figures, Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli, have secured a place on the esteemed list, showcasing India’s pride on a global level.

SRK’s Pathaan proved to be a mammoth hit, smashing several box office records. Meanwhile, Rajamouli, the creative genius behind Baahubali and RRR, has transformed the global perception of Indian cinema, making his recent feat all the more remarkable.

Alia Bhatt, who portrayed Sita in RRR, penned Rajamouli’s profile for Time Magazine. In her account, she recalled her first encounter with the director at the preview of Baahubali 2, where she was completely starstruck. As she watched the film, she knew she wanted to collaborate with him, and her wish eventually came true. Alia also revealed that collaborating with Rajamouli on RRR felt like going back to school. She praised the “master storyteller" who understands his audience and knows how to engage them. She also poraised his passion for storytelling and his talent for bringing people of different backgrounds, cultures, and preferences together through his films, especially in a country as diverse as India.

On a closing note she talked about Rajamouli’s advice to her on acting. Talking about his suggestion to her, she wrote, “Whatever choice you make, just do that with love. Because even if the film doesn’t work, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you’re doing."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, SRK’s Pathaan co-actor wrote his profile. The note read, “I’ll never forget the first time I met Shah Rukh Khan. I had just arrived in Mumbai from Bangalore with one suitcase and a dream. The next thing I knew, I was sitting in his house! I was being considered for a role in a film opposite him."

She added, “It’s been 16 years since. What makes our relationship special is the love, trust, and respect we have for one another. Shah Rukh Khan will forever be known as one of the greatest actors of all time. But what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, his generosity. The list goes on…"

“For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan," she concluded.

SRK returned to the big screen after a five-year break with Pathaan, which went on to break several box office records. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s RRR caused a stir at the box office, captivating audiences not only in India but also internationally, with its stellar cast featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

