Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan's Distribution Rights In Kerala And Tamil Nadu Sold At This Price

Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback with Pathaan this year, which witnessed a tremendous run at the box office. Fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Jawan. The film directed by Atlee also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Now, some reports suggest that the film’s distribution rights in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been sold at a huge price. According to Kerala Industry tracker AB George, the theatrical rights of Jawan in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been sold to Sree Gokulam Movies at Rs 50 crore. This film will reportedly be the biggest-ever deal for a Bollywood release in these states. Sree Gokulam Movies will carry out the release in Kerala with the help of Dream Big Films. In Tamil Nadu, the company will screen the film through Red Giant Movies.

Some rumours also suggest that Jawan also has a cameo by Thalapathy Vijay. If the reports are to be believed, then it will be the cherry on the cake for fans to witness two big stars like Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan on the screen. Deepika Padukone is also making a special appearance in Jawan.

The deal for Sree Gokulam Movies is a great one, the distributor is already anticipating a massive box office collection for Jailer in Kerala.

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, Jawan is said to be Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film to date, made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The report also mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan knew that Pathaan would set standards high, so he wanted Jawan to be even better than Pathaan.