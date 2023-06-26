Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan To Star in Her Theatrical Debut, Siddharth Anand To Co-produce: Report

After working with Aryan Khan on his directorial ad debut, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly going to star in a feature film with his daughter Suhana Khan. As per a new report, SRK is teaming up with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for a new film. Not only will Shah Rukh be seen in the movie, it is reported that he is also co-producing the film.

A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that while Siddharth is on board as a co-producer, the project is yet to narrow down on a director to helm the project. “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have worked together in the capacity of actor and director in Pathaan and now the duo is now all set to work in multiple capacities in this yet-untitled film. The yet-untitled film will be a co-production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The pre-production work has already begun, and all the stakeholders are excited to take the film on floors," a source said.

The project is reported going to star Suhana Khan in the lead while Shah Rukh will be seen in an extended appearance, much like his role in Dear Zindagi. If all goes well, this will mark Suhana’s theatrical debut project. “It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity."