Shah Rukh Khan Teaches Soccer To Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is an outstanding actor who has time and again proven his mettle through path& breaking performances. But apart from that, King Khan is truly an amazing father and at the same time a meticulous guardian, as evident from the testimonies of Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday on Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Recently, a rare clip made its way to the social media that further affirms that fact.

The official handle of TLC recently shared a video on their Instagram handle that captured some fun and fleeting childhood moments of Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan as they engaged in a game of soccer with Shah Rukh Khan. The clip aptly captured the playful side of King Khan, his affinity towards kids and the innocence of the emerging star kids of today. The actor can be seen hyping up the kids on the ground while they keenly listened to what Shah Rukh Khan had to say. The caption of the post read,"A glimpse into the childhood memories of Bollywood’s most promising starlets, with their ever charming mentor."

Needless to say, fans were surprised to get a glimpse of the rare clip. One of them wrote, “Ananya was so beautiful as a kid and now she is even more beautiful!(heart emojis)". Another one commented, “Suhana looks lost. Shanaya pure and innocent. Ananya looks cute but little chaaplus though!" Someone else said, “SRK ki og Chak De India Team!"

As for the star kids in the video that have all grown up, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak. Suhana Khan will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Archies alongside other star kids like Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.