SRK Teases Dhoni With Deepika, Says He Doesn't Know Who She Is; Yuvraj Reacts In Viral Video

There was a time when Deepika Padukone was linked with MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Both the cricketers would often tease each other with her and even make public jokes about the link-up rumours. Once even Shah Rukh Khan got in on the joke and teased both the cricketers with Deepika. In an old video from a special cricket show that Shah Rukh was hosting, the superstar invited Dhoni on stage and teased him with Deepika.

“What I want to tell you is, I am working with a heroine named Deepika, maybe you’ve not heard of her," Shah Rukh teased. Dhoni did not take a second to reply, “Yuvi knows her."

“Yes, yes, Yuvi knows her, she’s his sister," SRK said, leaving everyone in splits. Yuvraj was seen playfully gesturing that he will hit Dhoni. “Like I said, you might not know who she is but she has done a song with me called Aankhon Mein Teri. We would start the song and she would suddenly change the words. She would start singing a song from another film. (She’d sing) Mahi Ve," Shah Rukh poked fun. Dhoni took it like a sport by replying, “That’s the way…"

Watch the video below:

On the work front, Deepika is busy with multiple projects. She was last seen in the blockbuster film Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, which released earlier this year. She has reunited with the film’s director, Siddharth Anand, to film for Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has Project K with Prabhas and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan. She also recently made the headlines when she joined Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur for a Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani reunion as the film completed 10 years.

Meanwhile, Dhoni also made the news for his IPL 2023 win. He was captaining Chennai Super Kings.