Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Jawan Director Atlee, Says ‘Your Are Da Man...'

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the love and praises, his fans and well-wishers showered on him, after the teaser of his much-awaited Jawan went viral. Now the actor has penned a gratitude note for director Atlee, who helmed the project.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all." Have a look at the tweet.

Advertisement

He also added, “Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba!"

Shah Rukh also thanked his co-star Sunil Grover. He wrote, “Thank u my ‘Guthi’ too much fun having u on this journey. You are so good in the film! Love u."

In Jawan, Shah Rukh will also be seen sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.The film also has a special appearance of Deepika Padukone. The teaser gave a glimpse of all the elements Jawan comprises of. One can say, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.

Advertisement

Last week, it was reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. According to Times Now Digital King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. The entertainment portal also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s jailer character in Jawan will be named Azad.

Jawan was previously slated to release in June. However, the makers decided to push the release to September. Explaining the reason behind the shift in release date, Shah Rukh said on Twitter, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now."