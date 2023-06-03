Shah Rukh Khan To Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood Actors And Their Career-Changing Films

There is a saying, “Failures are the stepping stones to success." Success tastes much sweeter when you know what failure feels like. Walking along a similar vein, there are several Bollywood stars whose lives took a 360-degree turn for the better with one blockbuster film after giving back-to-back flops. Today, let’s take a look at some Bollywood superstars who rose to stardom after delivering one out-of-the-box film.

Shah Rukh Khan - Darr

The reigning king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has achieved global stardom. The superstar’s debut film Deewana performed well. But it was his role as Rahul Mehta in the 1993 film Darr that established his foothold in the B-town. Despite playing the role of a villain, Darr was considered SRK’s career-defining film.

Akshay Kumar - Jaanwar

Akshay Kumar might have hit a rough patch in his career with his films, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee turning out to be box-office disasters. But, in no way has his stardom diminished. In the mid-90s Akshay’s films were not working out and even a producer refused to put up his poster. But things turned sunny after he was roped in the 1999 film Jaanwar. It earned him critical and commercial success, making him a star.

Saif Ali Khan - Hum Tum

One of the most underrated actors in Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan gained recognition in Bollywood after starring in the 2004 romantic drama Hum Tum, opposite Rani Mukherjee. It proved to be a breakthrough film in his career. Today, Saif has put his acting skills to the test in many out-of-the-box movies like Go Goa Gone, Kaalakaandi, Laal Kaptaan, and Happy Ending.

Aamir Khan - Lagaan

The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan’s stardom rose to its peak after he starred in the critically-acclaimed sports drama Lagaan. Aamir Khan who earlier used to play a loverboy in most of his films like Raja Hindustani and Mann, proved that his potential as an actor was far more. His current films boast of being experimental and versatile.

Kartik Aaryan - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik Aaryan already carved a niche for himself from the two Pyar Ka Punchnama films. But his real brush with fame came in 2018 when he acted in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The romantic comedy, made on a small budget seamlessly entered the 100-crore club, and Kartik has not looked back ever since. He is now gearing up for the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kiara Advani.