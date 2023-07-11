Shah Rukh Khan To Rajinikanth, Superstars Who Aced The Bald Look

The audience loves to see their favourite heroes look all handsome and dashing with immaculate hairstyles, which matches their personality. Sometimes there could be a role which demands more from an actor. It may require them to even sport a bald look. While some used makeup to get that look, others went bald to make it look real. At times, actors choose to shave their heads for personal reasons as well. Let’s take a look at stars from the Indian film industry who sported a bald look.

Shah Rukh Khan

The latest trailer for Khan’s upcoming film Jawaan sent fans into a frenzy. Apart from the action, his brand new bald look is going viral on the internet. It was a surprise to the fans who are eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

Chiranjeevi

South superstar Chiranjeevi will be seen in a bald look in his upcoming Bhola Shankar. According to reports, during the shoot of the film, the superstar had to wear special makeup to get this look.

Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth was seen bald in his film Sivaji. Reportedly, he shaved his head for the film. The look was loved by his fans.

Pawan Kalyan

In the past, actor Pawan Kalyan has sported a bald look, much to the surprise of his fans. It was before his film Johnny. The reason was not known.

Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna was seen sporting a bald look. He did this not for any film, but because he offered his hair to Lord Venkateshwara as a sign of devotion and worship.

Ram Pothineni

Ram Pothineni gained a lot of attention when he posted his bald look on Instagram back in 2019. He sported the look with a goatee. The fans were left wondering if it is for a new movie or not.

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Balakrishna appeared in front of the media with his shaved head. According to reports, it was not for any film but because he had undergone a hair transplant.

