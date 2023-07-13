Shah Rukh Khan Treats Fans to New Jawan Poster After Ask SRK Session: 'See You in the Cinemas'

Shah Rukh Khan drops new poster of Jawan. The actor released the poster just a few minutes after he promised a fan during an Ask SRK session that he will be releasing the new art work. In the poster, a bald SRK is seen holding a gun. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas."

Shah Rukh had hinted about the release of the poster during the Ask SRK session. A fan had asked the actor, “Is bar Poster kyo nhi release kia ?" To which Shah Rukh replied, “Abhi karta hoon #AskSrk karne ke baad! #Jawan."

During the Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh also answered a number of questions about Jawan. He revealed that he loved his bald look and that the final dance portion was Atlee’s idea. “The song is Atlee’s idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think. #Jawan," he said.