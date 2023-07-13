Shah Rukh Khan Treats Fans to New Jawan Poster After Ask SRK Session: 'See You in the Cinemas'

Shah Rukh Khan drops new poster of Jawan. The actor released the poster just a few minutes after he promised a fan during an Ask SRK session that he will be releasing the new art work. In the poster, a bald SRK is seen holding a gun. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas."
Shah Rukh had hinted about the release of the poster during the Ask SRK session. A fan had asked the actor, “Is bar Poster kyo nhi release kia ?" To which Shah Rukh replied, “Abhi karta hoon #AskSrk karne ke baad! #Jawan."
During the Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh also answered a number of questions about Jawan. He revealed that he loved his bald look and that the final dance portion was Atlee’s idea. “The song is Atlee’s idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think. #Jawan," he said.
Speaking about the action scenes, Shah Rukh revealed his favourite action scene from the movie. “The one with the trucks executed by Spiro is very good I think. But that’s my personal choice u may like some other. #Jawan," he said. He also confirmed that the songs will be coming out soon and that Farah Khan and Vaibhavi Merchant are working hard on the dance numbers.
Jawan is set to release on September 7.