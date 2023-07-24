Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Vijay Sethupathi’s Intense Look In Jawan, Fans React; Check Poster

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most highly anticipated films. To maintain the excitement level among the fans, the makers are releasing character posters. On Sunday, the team of Jawan hinted that a new poster might be released soon and it may feature Vijay Sethupathi. And today they have finally released the poster featuring the actor.

In the poster, shared by SRK himself on his Instagram handle, we can see Vijay dressed in casuals but having an intense look. His character is looking mysterious as the caption reads, “There’s no stopping him… or is there? Watch out! #VijaySethupathi." The tagline reads ‘The dealer of death’. As soon as the poster was unveiled, fans were seen praising it and flooded the comment section in no time. One of the fans wrote, “Amitabh & Salman Bollywood Superstars Rajnikant & Vijay Tamil Superstars. Chiranjivi & NTR Telugu Supupstars. Mohanlal & Mammootty Malayalam Superstars. Rajkumar & Yash Kannada Superstars. Shahrukh Khan is World Superstar.’ Another wrote, “ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER LOADING."

Take a look at the poster here:

Advertisement

The details about Vijay’s role is still under the wrap but it is rumoured that he is playing a villain in the movie. Speaking about bagging the role, he told India Today, “I met SRK again at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding, and I told him, ‘I want to be a bad guy for you, sir.’ He said, ‘we were really hoping to cast you.’ From that conversation, we met, and Jawan happened."

“I was nervous on the first day of the shoot, but SRK took care of me like a kid. I was very nervous on day 1, and it was good that my first day of shooting was not with him. But I had a good time. I loved working with SRK," he added.