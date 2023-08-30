SRK Teases Vijay Sethupathi Over His 'School Love' Revenge Story, Says 'You Can't Take My...'

At the music launch of Jawan held in Chennai today, Vijay Sethupathi narrated a rather interesting anecdote. He revealed that working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film gave him the chance to take a revenge. “When I was in school, I loved a girl but she was in love with SRK. I took revenge now after so many years by working with him," he shared.

Shah Rukh responded to his story with his signature wit and wry sense of humour. The superstar said, “Everyone praised me, except Vijay Sethupathi, who said he took revenge. Let me tell you that you can take revenge but you can’t take my girl." Needless to say, this comment left the hall full of fans laughing out loud and hooting. Shah Rukh went on to refer to Vijay as ‘attagasamana’.

At the event, Kamal Haasan sent a video message for his Hey Ram co-star Shah Rukh, which marked the latter’s debut in the Tamil film industry. “All the very best Shah Rukh. I was just telling everyone that our friendship dates back to Hey Ram. His smile lights up many thousand faces," the Vikram actor said. Speaking about how the veteran actor-politician happens to be one of his friends in the south film industry among three others, Shah Rukh added, “I was lucky to have made two friends in this industry. One is Santosh Sivan and the other is Mani Ratnam. Then I got to know Mr Kamal Haasan. And then came Rajinikanth."