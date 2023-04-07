Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli's Adorable Moment at KKR vs RCB Match Sends IPL Fans into Meltdown

Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team KKR took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eden Gardens Kolkata. While KKR defeated RCB by 81 runs, Shah Rukh Khan who had turned up to support his team left no stone unturned to express his love for the RCB player Virat Kohli. And that’s evident from a viral picture which has been circulating on the social media now.

In a snap shared by a fan page, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen interacting with Virat Kohli on the field. The Pathaan actor showed his love by putting his hands on Virat Kohli’s cheeks and the fans couldn’t stop themselves but called it the picture of the day. And quite rightly so since the comments posted on the picture were endearing to say the least. One of them wrote, “KKR ne match jeeta or Srk ne dil."Another one commented, ““Kings in one frame." “SRK and Virat :- spreading love. There Toxic fans :- spreading hate." Someone also hilariously pointed out that the two were ‘Delhi ke londay (Delhi guys)’.

Advertisement

Earlier yesterday, one of the fans pages of SRK on Twitter had shared a video of the star performing one of the hook steps of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Then he went on to wave and blow kisses to his fans who can be heard screaming his name in unison. Shah Rukh Khan flaunted a black hoodie and matching pants. He also rocked sunglasses. The caption read, “Eden Gardens posing with the happiness of “JHOOME JO PATHAAN “💜💥 # KKRvsRCB #ShahRukhKhan #KKR #AmiKKR".

After the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his next film, Jawan. Talking about the film, it stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover, among others besides Shah Rukh Khan. It is also rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay might also be making a cameo in the film along with another cameo of Sanjay Dutt. Jawan is slated to release in June this year.

Advertisement

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It will hit theatres in December this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News