Shah Rukh Khan Was 'Very Professional' Even When His Mom Was Critical, Director Ketan Mehta Reveals

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars for a reason. Credit for his success and massive fan following goes to his acting skills, hard work and dedication. In a recent interview, director Ketan Mehta also appreciated King Khan and talked about his ‘very professional’ nature. Mehta worked with SRK for Maya Memsaab which was released 30 years ago.

Ketan recalled how Shah Rukh Khan was professional and arrived on the sets even when his mother was in a ‘critical situation’. “Hats off to Shah Rukh Khan. His mother at that time was in a critical situation. The entire unit had reached Shimla. Not wanting to delay the shoot, he landed up. I am grateful for his positive energy," he told Bollywood Hungama. Shah Rukh Khan’s mother passed away in Delhi in 1991.

The director further recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan and described him as somebody who was “full of energy and wanted to prove himself." “When it’s the first film, any actor would give his/her best. He was full of energy and wanted to prove himself. He had positive energy for the whole shoot," Ketan shared.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan. The film is already generating immense buzz among cinephiles and has become the talk of the town. Jawan is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar. The film is set to deliver an enthralling narrative, filled with emotions, action, and gripping storytelling. It will hit theatres on September 7 this year.