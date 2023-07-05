Shah Rukh Khan Was Wearing 'Nose Tape' For Few Days After Accident In US, Claims Onlooker From Set

Reports of Shah Rukh Khan‘s accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday left everyone worried. While King Khan was snapped arriving back in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, he refused to talk about his alleged accident. Later, a source close to PTI claimed that the reports of his accident were ‘false’. However, now a new report has claimed that the actor met with a minor accident while he was shooting for a project in Los Angeles, US. Therefore, he had to undergo a minor injury to stop bleeding.

As reported by E-Times, Shah Rukh Khan was also wearing a nose tape for a few days. “Shah Rukh Khan was amidst the shoot when this incident happened. Due to the nosebleed, he underwent something similar to a nasal cauterization procedure at a hospital in LA," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. It should also be noted that neither the actor nor his team has issued any statement regarding the accident as of now.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback on the big screen with Pathaan. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. The film received an overwhelming response from all and earned over Rs 1000 crores at the box office.

Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan. The film is already generating immense buzz among cinephiles and has become the talk of the town. Jawan is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar. The film is set to deliver an enthralling narrative, filled with emotions, action, and gripping storytelling. It will hit theatres on September 7 this year.