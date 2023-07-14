Shah Rukh Khan's Dual Role Films And Their Box Office Fortunes, Check Now

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee, is hogging all the limelight. The teaser has been a rage and fans of the ‘Baadshah’ of Bollywood cannot stop gushing about his charm and aura. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly playing a dual role in the movie with one of them being a character with gray shades. This is not the first time that we would get to see Shah Rukh Khan sporting a double role though. He has played more than one character multiple times. Let us take a look at these movies and how they fared at the box office.

Duplicate

Mahesh Bhatt directed this comedy action thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan in two characters who were poles apart from each other. One was a childlike simpleton with neither brains nor brawn while the other was a ruthless gangster. The movie deals with what happens when these two cross paths. Although Shah Rukh’s performance was appreciated in the film along with the soundtrack, it tanked at the box office.

Paheli

This Amol Palekar-directed film had Shah Rukh Khan in double roles. Well, one of them was a ghost or phantom, but it still counts right? Even though the film was able to recover its Rs 12 crore budget, it did not earn much and is considered a below-average performer. The film was, however, selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars that year although it did not make it into the final shortlist.

Don

Farhan Akhtar directed this remake of the Amitabh Bachchan classic thriller of the same name. Shah Rukh Khan portrayed both positive as well as negative characters in the film. The film collected more than Rs 100 crore worldwide against a Rs 38 crore budget. It was one of the pioneering Indian films to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office across the globe.

Ra.One

This sci-fi superhero action film was directed by Anubhav Sinha in 2011. With big names in the industry like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles of a videogame designer as well an AI-operated cyborg that downloads itself into the real world from the game world. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film was a successful in-house production of Shah Rukh Khan, grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide with a budget of Rs 130 crore, solidifying its status as a blockbuster hit.

The movie is still a topic of discussion to date because of the stellar VFX used in the movie which was considered ahead of time in terms of Indian cinema.