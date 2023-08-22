Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Brings Together Action Directors from Inception, Mad Max: Fury Road and Avengers

While fans excitedly await the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, a thrilling revelation has come to light. This action-packed thriller has a collaboration involving six well-known action directors from different parts of the world. The team includes Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu.

A notable figure among this global team is Spiro Razatos, renowned for his work in Hollywood hits like The Fast and the Furious, Captain America, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, among others. Razatos was also part of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2011 project Ra One, where the actor awed audiences with gravity-defying stunts.

Yannick Ben, an important member of the group of action directors, has designed action scenes for hit films such as Transporter 3, Dunkirk and Inception. He’s also worked on popular Telugu and Hindi films like Raees and Tiger Zinda Hai. That apart, contribution of Craig Macrae, known for his imaginative direction in films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Avengers: Age of Ultron, adds to the team.

Advertisement

Contributing to the team is National Film Award winner Kecha Khamphakdee, known for his work on Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu have also made their mark by creating action sequences in successful films like Shershaah, Sooryavanshi, Sultan and Kick."