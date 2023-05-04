SRK's Jawan POSTPONED Due To This Reason, Atlee Yet To Decide New Release Date: Report

After the humongous success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his second release of 2023 – Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film also Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. While the film was all set to release on June 2, buzz is that the release date has been pushed to a later date.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the new date of the film’s release will be announced shortly. A source close to the production team shared, “Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2, 2023. The team needs some more time to complete the visual effects of the film and they would rather come up with a product that competes with the best in the country than a substandard one." Reportedly, the VFX team has been working extensively for the last few months but the process is taking a longer time.

The source further added that the team has narrowed down several release date but they need to be in line with the VFX work and guidelines. Alongside Red Chillies, multiple global companies are working for the VFX in the highly anticipated action-entertainer. “The team is contemplating on several dates but they need to be in sync with the VFX guidelines. The dates being considered at the moment are June 29, and all the four weeks of August. In all probability, Jawan will be an August release now, as Shah Rukh Khan and team now want to give adequate time to the VFX. August 11 and August 25 are heavily being discussed by all stakeholders at Red Chillies."

Advertisement

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in his kitty. He would be seen sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu. The actor’s last film Pathaan went on to be a blockbuster minting over 1000 crores at the ticket window globally. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here