Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue Is A Treasure Of Unconventional Avatars From Bald To Masked Warrior

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated actioner Jawan dropped prevue of the film on Monday, July 10, leaving fans utterly rejoiced. In the two-minute-long prevue, the superstar can be seen engaged in high-octane action sequences and mortal combats sporting different looks. Along with him, actress Deepika Padukone appears donning a red saree, drenched in rain wrestling with an enemy. Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi also make an entry wielding heavy guns and showering bullets. Though the plot of the movie remains under wraps, Shah Rukh Khan’s different avatars in the Jawan teaser have gained massive traction on the internet. Here, we have curated all of them for you.

The masked man

With fire burning in the backdrop, Shah Rukh Khan’s masked man avatar is his first look to be on full display in the Jawaan teaser. With grey hair and half face covered in a mask, the superstar asks “Ready" in an intense scene. Wielding what seems to be a sword in his hand, the actor has opted for an all-black attire to channel his grotesque role.

The hooded spy look

He also takes on a hooded spy look during multiple combat scenes, be it high-octane car chases or gunshot sequences. At one point, Shah Rukh Khan appears to be landing on top of a movie truck with utter ease.

The police uniform

Soon after the distressed scene at a railway station, the teaser introduces Shah Rukh Khan as a police officer. A blurry silhouette of him walking in the midst of a crowd appears for a quick second. Before a close of him donning a khaki cap and sunglasses is shown.

The bandaged mortal avatar

One of the most steal-worthy looks of Shah Rukh Khan remains to be his bandaged mortal avatar. Covered with bandaged rolls all over his body, only one eye of the actor is visible in a close-up scene. He takes up a warrior stance wielding a sharp spear as he defeats enemies in a scene.

The casual looks

During a quick dance sequence, Shah Rukh Khan makes his entry in a red shirt paired with black trousers. Flexing his muscular physique, a mellow shade of his character is displayed in the frame.

The bald look