Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer Leaves All Excited; Nayanthara Makes Instagram Debut

For Shah Rukh Khan fans, the wait has finally ended! The highly-anticipated trailer of Jawan has released and it promises an action-packed experience at the cinemas. After prolonged wait, Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan released the trailer of Jawan and it reveals a lot more about the plot of the film. The trailer also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and other crucial cast members of Jawan.The Jawan trailer also gives fans a look at Shah Rukh’s various looks in the movie.

Lady superstar of Tamil cinema, Nayanthara has joined Instagram. The actress made her debut on the social media platform just an hour before the Jawan trailer dropped. The actress joined the platform on August 31 and the first post she shared featured her twin sons. At the time of reporting, Nayanthara had 12.8K followers and followed five only Instagram accounts, including her husband Vignesh Shivan, Shah Rukh Khan and Michelle Obama.

Ever since its release, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been ruling hearts and headlines. While the film is inching close to Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office, director Anil Sharma has now expressed that his movie should go for the Oscars. In a recent interview with the Indian Express, Sharma shared that he is working towards completing application procedures for the Academy Awards.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are currently awaiting the release of their much anticipated Kushi. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is all set to release tomorrow. To celebrate the film’s premiere, the actress will be watching the film with her fans in the United States. The actress had earlier shared, “I’m actually very very excited and I think we made a really good film and I think people are gonna love it."

