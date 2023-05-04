Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Earns A Whopping Rs 7-9 Crores Annually; Report

Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest superstar of the Bollywood industry and he boasts off a legacy of films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, My Name Is Khan, Veer Zaara and the most recent blockbuster Pathaan to name a few. While the actor enjoys unparalleled fame and stardom, it’s all because of his hardwork as well as support from his manager Pooja Dadlani who has played an integral role in King Khan’s success.

Shah Rukh Khan might be the richest actor in the country but his manager Pooja Dadlani is not far behind. The confidante of the SRK empire was born and brought up in Mumbai and has been managing Shah Rukh Khan’s career endeavours and production team Red Chillies Entertainment since 2012. If reports are to be believed, Pooja rakes in Rs 7-9 crores annually and the MenXP report has claimed that Dadlani has a fortune of Rs 45-50 crore.

Married to Hitesh Gurnani since 2008, Pooja Dadlani is also a doting mother to daughter Reyna. As such, she knows everything about parenthood and played an integral role during Aryan Khan’s 2021 cruise ship drug case. Pooja Dadlani served as an intermediary between Aryan and the Khan family. Pooja was also reported to be present inside the court during the bail hearing of Aryan and even turned emotional when the bail was turned down by the court.

Pooja handles Shah Rukh’s brand endorsements, his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders and other business-related engagements. She is often seen attending intimate gatherings, festival celebrations and parties hosted at SRK’s residence Mannat in Mumbai. In fact, Pooja was also spotted by SRK’s side when he visited Saira Banu after Dilip Kumar passed away.

Pooja Dadlani recently moved into her new home in the posh location of Bandra. The house was designed by none other than the star interior designer and wife of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan. In addition to the luxurious house, Pooja Dadlani also owns an expensive blue Mercedes car.

