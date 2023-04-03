Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Success Intensifies Bidding War For His Next Film - Jawan; Deets Inside

After the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his next film, Jawan. While the shooting of the film is currently in its last leg, it has now been reported that the negotiations for the film’s digital rights has become a subject of intense bidding war amid OTT giants. And the same is evident since Pathaan broke several box office records and the fandom of Shah Rukh Khan is at an all time high. To add to that, the superstar’s collaboration with Atlee is another big reason that everyone has their eyes set on the film.

According to a source close to Entertainment Portal PinkVilla, “Jawan is viewed as a film that can bring in tremendous viewerships. The film has a universal appeal, and thanks to mega budgets spent on the scale of the film, it’s expected to be a spectacle. Most importantly, it is a multi-lingual film which will penetrate across markets, garnering viewership across the country. In that sense it’s a true pan-india film with big names from across the nation. It is bound to connect with a wider audience. All of this a big win for any OTT platform".

Among the OTT platforms, Netflix seems to be the most likely contender to bag the rights owing to it’s relationship with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The former has more than 20 titles from Red Chillies Entertainment in their roster and Jawan would most likely make it into that list. Not only that, the rights for the same were renewed last year for the duration of five years.

Talking about Jawan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover, among others besides Shah Rukh Khan. It is also rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay might also be making a cameo in the film along with another cameo of Sanjay Dutt. Jawan is slated to release in June this year.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It will hit theatres in December this year.

