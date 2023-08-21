Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan To Return The Favor To Salman Khan's Tiger By Rescuing Him In Tiger 3? Deets Inside

After Salman Khan’s Tiger rescued Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan from goons on a moving train, the latter had promised to help Tiger if he ever landed in trouble. Pathaan, which released in January, confirmed that the Tiger franchise exists in the same spy universe created by Yash Raj Films. Earlier reports had claimed that Shah Rukh and Salman were seen filming for Tiger 3 on a massive set in Madh Island. More details have been revealed about this sequence.

A report by Box Office Worldwide claimed that in Tiger 3, Salman Khan will land in a prison in Pakistan. Shah Rukh Khan will then make an appearance as Pathaan to save Tiger in a jailbreak sequence followed by a bike chase. Much like the duo’s appearance together in Pathaan, this sequence is set to create quite a buzz among the actors’ fans. The portal had reported that Shah Rukh and Salman had earlier filmed a sequence in Madh Island on a set that cost more than Rs. 30 crore.

Advertisement

The report also claims that the popular choreographer duo Bosco and Caeser have been roped in for an energetic, peppy party song featuring Salmaan and Katrina. Some portion of the song has already been shot. Bosco and Caeser had also choreographed the mega-hit number Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the Shah Rukh Film.