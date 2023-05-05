Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Fan Saying 'You Are The Love Of My Life' Goes Viral; Says 'I Am A Good Man To...'

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his quick wit, charm, and charisma, which have, over decades, helped him gain a massive fan following across the globe. He is considered one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, with an enviable track record of blockbuster movies. Apart from his acting skills, Shah Rukh is also known for his great sense of humour and his ability to connect with his fans. While love may have different interpretations for different people, SRK has emerged as a timeless hero onscreen who can effortlessly make you fall in love with him!

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced online, where the actor says that he is a “good man to love". During an event, a reporter is heard teasing the actor by mouthing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s iconic dialogue, “I am sure that 50 per cent of the women in the world have said this to you, but Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shah Rukh, tum nehi samjhoge."

To this, the Badshah of Bollywood says, “Oh. But sach baat yeh hai ke main samajtha hu. Aisa main bolta nehi hoon but main samajhta hoon." The reporter then goes on to say, “You are the first love of my life." In response, the charming superstar quips, “And I should be the last one too. I am a good man to love. I’m decent, I’m kind, I’m gentle, I’m caring, I’m poetic, I’m loving… haath bhi khol leta hu, bandh bhi karleta hu, sab karleta hu." His cheeky remark that is going viral yet again on the internet has left fans swooning over him!

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with South mega director Atlee for Jawan and if the current buzz surrounding the film is anything to by, SRK fans are in for a big cinematic treat. Despite rumours, a source close to production house has exclusively told us that the team of Jawan is currently “sticking" to its original release date which is June 2.

